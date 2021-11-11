Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid: Nine test positive in Chandigarh tricity area
chandigarh news

Covid: Nine test positive in Chandigarh tricity area

Mohali continued to contribute maximum cases with four Covid infections, followed by three in Panchkula and two in Chandigarh.
After a steady decline of cases last month, Mohali is witnessing an uptick in the cases since November 1. However, no Covid fatality was recorded in the tricity on the day. (AP)
Updated on Nov 11, 2021 03:13 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

As many as nine people tested positive for Covid in the tricity on Wednesday, a slight dip from 16 cases on Tuesday.

Mohali continued to contribute maximum Covid cases with four infections, followed by three in Panchkula and two in Chandigarh.

After a steady decline of cases last month, Mohali is witnessing an uptick in Covid cases since November 1. However, no Covid fatality was recorded in the tricity on the day.

In Mohali, three Covid cases were reported from Mohali city, while one surfaced in Dera Bassi. In Chandigarh, the cases were reported from sector 44 and Ramdarbar.

Tricity’s active Covid cases dipped slight to 72 on Wednesday as compared to Tuesday’s tally of 74. Total of 43 patients are still infected in Mohali, followed by 22 in Chandigarh and only 7 in Panchkula.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
England Vs New Zealand Semi Final Live Cricket Score
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP