Covid: Nine test positive in Chandigarh tricity area

As many as nine people tested positive for Covid in the tricity on Wednesday, a slight dip from 16 cases on Tuesday.

Mohali continued to contribute maximum Covid cases with four infections, followed by three in Panchkula and two in Chandigarh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After a steady decline of cases last month, Mohali is witnessing an uptick in Covid cases since November 1. However, no Covid fatality was recorded in the tricity on the day.

In Mohali, three Covid cases were reported from Mohali city, while one surfaced in Dera Bassi. In Chandigarh, the cases were reported from sector 44 and Ramdarbar.

Tricity’s active Covid cases dipped slight to 72 on Wednesday as compared to Tuesday’s tally of 74. Total of 43 patients are still infected in Mohali, followed by 22 in Chandigarh and only 7 in Panchkula.