Chandigarh News / Covid shadow: Chandigarh airport's footfall drops by 40% in two weeks
Covid shadow: Chandigarh airport’s footfall drops by 40% in two weeks

With the number of daily fliers declining, various airlines have curtailed their operations at the Chandigarh International Airport;10 of the of total 38 flights at the airport have not operated for a week
According to Rakesh Dembla, chief executive officer, Chandigarh International Airport Limited, while the airport had a daily footfall of around 10,000 till January 10, it had now dipped to around 6,000. (ANI File Photo)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 03:25 AM IST
ByHillary Victor, Mohali

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in the region, the Chandigarh International Airport has recorded a 40% drop in its footfall in the past two weeks.

With the number of daily fliers declining, various airlines have curtailed their operations. Out of the total of 38 flights at the airport, 10 have not operated for a week.

According to Rakesh Dembla, chief executive officer, Chandigarh International Airport Limited, while the airport had a daily footfall of around 10,000 till January 10, it had now dipped to around 6,000.

“Some airlines have reduced their flights due to the current situation. Last year, we had incurred a loss of nearly 40 crore on various accounts due to the pandemic and lockdown,” he said.

Vaneet Sharma, director, Sheetal Travels, Sector 17, said, “Currently, most people are travelling only for work. Families that had planned winter vacations have either cancelled or deferred their trips due to the third wave and restrictions.”

Amid the drop in demand, even the last-minute fares of popular domestic sectors had gone down by 10-15%, he added.

The airport’s main source of earnings is the aeronautical revenue, wherein it charges 800 per passenger from the airlines. For instance, a Delhi-bound flight with 80% occupancy fetches the airport around 65,000. The other sources of income are retail shops, office spaces, vehicle parking and advertisements.

Only Sharjah flight passengers being tested

At present, the Mohali health authorities are testing only international passengers for Covid-19 at the airport. While the Dubai flight has not resumed yet, the Sharjah flight is operating twice a week.

“We are testing only international passengers, twice a week. Domestic passengers are tested randomly,” said Harmandeep Kaur, nodal officer for Covid-19 in Mohali.

No visitor pass till January 30

In view of Republic Day, the airport authorities will not be providing visitor passes till January 30. Dembla said the passes will not be issued due to security reasons, as directed by higher authorities.

    Hillary Victor

    Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

