Covid surge: Chandigarh admn to take call on further curbs

The Chandigarh administration will hold a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the city.

The meeting, to be chaired by UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit, is likely to take call on imposing additional restrictions, such as weekend curfew, opening of shops on odd-even basis, closing down of cinema halls and bars.

Stating that all options are on the table, UT adviser Dharam Pal said: “Our basic criterion is the rate of hospitalisation, which at present is low and not putting any pressure on our health infrastructure. We don’t want to disturb the normal life that might affect people’s livelihood.”

According to the health department data, of 4,808 active cases in Chandigarh on Wednesday, only 109 people (2.2%) are hospitalised, while 4,610 are isolated at their homes and 89 at mini Covid care centers.

Pal also said that instructions have been given to the health department to expand the bed capacity, particularly through opening of mini Covid care centres.

Anganwadi centres closed

On Wednesday, the administration closed all anganwadi centres in Chandigarh with immediate effect. However, all anganwadi workers and helpers have been told to report to duty as usual to carry out their field activities.

Last Thursday, the UT administration had imposed night curfew from 10pm to 5am and mandated that all bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas and museums operate at 50% capacity with fully vaccinated staff.

Gatherings for any purpose have been restricted to 50 persons for indoor and 100 persons for outdoor events. Besides, the total number of persons should not exceed 50% of the venue’s capacity. However, there were no separate curbs announced on festivities, such as Lohri that will be celebrated on Thursday.

Further, the Chandigarh district magistrate, under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), had also directed that kitchens of restaurants, hotels, and food joints in various malls will run only at 50% capacity and close by 10pm. The last order can be accepted till 9pm.

Gym owners protest, seek reopening

The gym association of Chandigarh and the tricity held a protest in front of the UT adviser’s office on Wednesday against the closure of gyms.

They also submitted a representation to the adviser regarding their demand. Along with other curbs, the administration last week closed all gyms, stadiums and swimming pools in the wake of Covid-19 surge.

The gym association demanded that gyms should also be allowed to open with 50% capacity, following Covid-19 protocol, just like restaurants, cinema halls and malls.