Covid surge: Curfew in Ludhiana from Monday; stricter curbs in Bathinda, Doaba belt

As Covid-19 cases and deaths continue to spike across the state, the Ludhiana administration on Friday decided to impose a 17-hour daily curfew in the district starting Monday.

The decision comes after chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh authorised the deputy commissioners to impose new and harsher restrictions, as needed, to control the raging second wave of pandemic. According to the Ludhiana DC’s order, the curfew will come into effect from 12pm and go on till 5am.

A seven-hour relaxation will be allowed from 5am to 12pm during which all shops, including those selling non-essential items, and private offices and establishments, will be allowed to open.

To and fro inter-state movement or movement to other districts will be allowed on national and state highways.

In Bathinda, authorities have decided to impose a curfew from Friday 3 pm till 5 am on Monday. The district administration also directed the banking sector to remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Kapurthala district administration said curfew will be imposed from 5pm to 5am from May 8 to 15.

In Jalandhar, the essential items shop will open between 7am to 3pm during weekdays. The administration has imposed curfew from 6pm to 5 am on weekdays along with weekend curfew.

Curfew has been clamped in Hoshiarpur from 6pm to 5am on weekdays while the existing weekend curbs will continue. Milk vendors and shops selling vegetables will open all days between 5am to 9am. In Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala, no person will be allowed to enter without a Covid-19 negative report or a vaccination certificate at least two week old. In SBS Nagar, the curfew will remain in force from 6pm to 5am besides weekend curfew.