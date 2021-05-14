Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid surge: Harpal Cheema demands special Punjab assembly session
Covid surge: Harpal Cheema demands special Punjab assembly session

Appeals to chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to increase the annual budget for health services to 25% so that situation can be dealt with in a proper manner
Leader of opposition and AAP MLA Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday demanded a special session of the state assembly at the earliest to discuss the plan to deal with the second Covid-19 wave.

In a statement, Cheema appealed to chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to increase the annual budget for health services to 25% so that situation can be dealt with in a proper manner. “Despite Punjab being a rich and important state, the health facilities are in a very bad condition,” he said, expressing concern of the high mortality rate.

The AAP leader said that though the state government had stopped students from coming to schools due to the coronavirus pandemic, teachers were being made to come to school which was extremely unfair. “All teachers should be stopped from coming to the school and orders should be given to them teach from their homes through the online mode,” he demanded, blaming the flawed strategy of the state government for the deteriorating situation.

He said the government hospitals were facing shortage of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff as well as life-saving equipment, oxygen gas and medicines.

