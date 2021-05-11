Covid surge in Chandigarh: 70% convicts at Model Jail to be released on special parole

On the directions of a high-powered committee, around 70% of convicted prisoners are set to be released from the Chandigarh Model Jail on special parole.

The meeting was held on the directions of the Supreme Court and was chaired by justice Jaswant Singh, judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court and executive chairman of the State Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh.

The committee has directed that four categories of prisoners, including those who were at present on parole, be granted a 90-day special parole.

Those convicts who have previously availed special parole should be granted a fresh one (as a one-time measure only) on the same set of sureties. Those who had surrendered in time and those convicts who have not availed a parole or a special parole to date, and who have now applied for one, will be eligible.

The special parole is not for foreign nationals or those who have violated the special parole conditions and have been re-arrested during the last six months.

At present there are 302 convicted prisoners in the jail, of which 225 (roughly 70%) will benefit from the said order. As per the details, 103 convicts have not availed any parole to date while 164 convicts have availed one; 17 are presently on parole.

Three convicts were rearrested after parole violation, 25 are lodged with pending cases, bad conduct or restricted under sections, and there are seven foreigners or high-risk prisoners.

Meanwhile, there are 625 undertrial prisoners of which roughly 160 are those who have cases for which the maximum prescribed punishment is 7 years or less who will benefit from the fresh orders.