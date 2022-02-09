Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid: Toddler among three fatalities in Chandigarh tricity area
chandigarh news

Covid: Toddler among three fatalities in Chandigarh tricity area

The Chandigarh tricity area registered three more deaths due to Covid on Tuesday, the lowest death toll since January 26
With 290 fresh Covid cases, the Chandigarh tricity area witnessed a 40% rise from Monday’s tally of 207.
Published on Feb 09, 2022 01:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The tricity lost three more people to Covid-19 on Tuesday, the lowest single-day death toll since January 26, when an equal number of patients had succumbed to the virus.

However, among those dead was a one-year-old boy from Burail in Chandigarh, who was also suffering from Down syndrome and pneumonia . In all, the UT reported two fatalities, followed by one in Panchkula district, while Mohali district recorded none for the first time in six days.

A 65-year-old man from Mauli Jagran was the other fatality in Chandigarh. He was suffering from hypertension and lung disease, and was vaccinated just once.In Panchkula, a 78-year-old man, who was also suffering from cancer, hypertension and diabetes, succumbed to the virus. Even he had received only one vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, with 290 fresh cases, there was a 40% rise from Monday’s tally of 207, though the number remained below 300 for the third consecutive day in the tricity. Mohali reported 121 new cases, followed by 85 in Chandigarh and 84 in Panchkula.

The daily tally has remained below 100 in Panchkula for the past four days, and in Chandigarh for two days. On Monday, it had dipped below 100 in Mohali too. The single-day infection tally of the tricity has considerably dropped from the peak of 3,907 recorded on January 16, though the death toll figures have been fluctuating. The peak was registered on January 29, with 11 deaths.

The active caseload also dropped to 2,762 from Monday’s 3,143, with 1,252 patients in Chandigarh, 1,234 in Mohali and 276 in Panchkula. The day’s positivity rate remained below 6% across the three areas.

