Covid: Two Panchkula kids among 11 +ve in Chandigarh tricity

After registering new cases in single digit for four straight days, the Chandigarh tricity area recorded 11 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 12:51 AM IST
The tricity’s active caseload saw an uptick from Wednesday’s 89 to 94 on Thursday. (AP)

After registering new cases in single digit for four straight days, the tricity recorded 11 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday.

Chandigarh led with five cases, followed by four in Mohali and two in Panchkula district. Those tested positive in Panchkula were a 14-year-old boy from Ramgarh and a 13-year-old girl from Sector 11.

In Chandigarh, Manimajra reported two cases, followed by one each in Sector 26, Behlana and PGI Campus. In Mohali district, two cases each surfaced in Mohali city and Dhakoli.

Meanwhile, no virus-related death was reported on Thursday. In August, each of the three districts has recorded just one fatality.

The tricity’s active caseload saw an uptick from Wednesday’s 89 to 94 on Thursday. Mohali has 43 patients, followed by 39 in Chandigarh and 12 in Panchkula. The daily positivity rate remained below one percent in all the three cities.

So far, 65,077 people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus of whom 64,226 have successfully recovered while 812 have succumbed to the disease. Of the 68,583 positive patients in Mohali, 67,482 have been cured while 1,058 have died.

Panchkula’s total case tally stands at 30675, of which 30,286 have been cured and discharged and 377 have died.

