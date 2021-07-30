Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19: Punjab reports 49 new cases, zero deaths, 55 recoveries

Of the new cases, eight were reported from Jalandhar, six from Ferozepur, and four from Ludhiana among other places.
PTI | , Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 10:32 PM IST
Punjab on Friday reported 49 new Covid cases, taking the total count to 5,99,053, officials said.

No Covid-related death was reported on Friday, they said.

The toll, which stands at 16,292, includes two deaths which were not reported earlier, according to the bulletin.

There are 544 active cases in the state, it said.

With 55 recoveries, the number of cured people reached 5,82,217, according to the bulletin.

A total of 1,20,94,239 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported four new Covid cases as the infection tally rose to 61,952, according to the medical bulletin.

The death of a 36-year-old man took the toll to 810.

The number of active cases is 36, while 61,106 people have so far recovered from the infection, the bulletin said.

