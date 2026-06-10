CPA meet ends with call for citizen engagement, responsible AI use

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-2 Northern Regional Conference concluded on Tuesday with an emphasis on citizen engagement, democratic empowerment, legislative capacity building and responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat-2047. The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-2 Northern Regional Conference concluded on Tuesday with an emphasis on citizen engagement, democratic empowerment, legislative capacity building and responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat-2047. (HT Photo)

Presiding officers on Tuesday unanimously adopted four key resolutions during the valedictory session of the conference. The conference underscored that an informed society, strong democratic institutions and capable public representatives are essential for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat-2047.

The conference resolved to strengthen dialogue and engagement between legislators and citizens through outreach programmes and public awareness initiatives. Delegates also emphasised the promotion of constitutional values and the responsible use of technology to help build a society that is informed, aware and empowered, and capable of actively contributing to the realisation of the Viksit Bharat vision.

The delegates said that effective and accountable governance requires competent and knowledgeable lawmakers. To achieve this objective, participants agreed on the need to strengthen the capacity of public representatives through continuous professional training, exchange of best parliamentary and legislative practices, adoption of modern technologies and enhanced research support.

They also stressed the importance of strengthening legislative oversight mechanisms, enhancing public confidence in democratic processes and ensuring greater citizen participation in policy formulation as well as its effective implementation.

Participants also called for promoting the wider use of digital technologies, artificial intelligence and data-driven decision-making processes to make public service delivery more transparent, efficient and accessible.

Addressing the valedictory session, Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson Harivansh said the conference provided an effective platform for legislators to deliberate on national challenges and exchange best practices. “Dialogue is the strongest link between society, governance and public representatives,” he said, stressing that consultation and collective deliberation are essential for public welfare and nation-building. He noted that nearly 40 speakers from different political parties and ideological backgrounds participated in the discussions and unanimously endorsed important resolutions. Harivansh also highlighted efforts under Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to strengthen cooperation among nearly 5,000 legislators across Parliament and state legislatures through conferences and regional forums.

House disruption serious challenge to democracy: Om Birla

Om Birla said that frequent interruptions and disruptions in Parliament and state legislatures pose a serious challenge to democratic institutions.

Speaking at the valedictory session, Om Birla said the solution to disruptions in Houses lay within the institutions - through dialogue, meaningful discussion and conduct by lawmakers that reflected public expectations. The Lok Sabha Speaker said that strengthening public trust remains the greatest responsibility of public representatives. “Society is shaped by the conduct and behaviour of its leadership. The public has elected and sent us here, hence our conduct has a direct impact on society,” he said.

He said it was the responsibility of elected representatives to increase participation of youth and women in democratic institutions, and encourage greater public involvement in policymaking and lawmaking. “The more active the public’s participation and trust in democratic institutions, the faster we will be able to achieve the goals of a developed nation,’’ he said. The Lok Sabha Speaker said public confidence in legislative institutions should increase with elected representatives becoming more accountable.

Haryana assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan said the conference emerged as an important platform for discussions on democratic empowerment, technological innovation and future governance challenges.

Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh said parliamentary democracy was not merely about legislation but about accountability with inclusion and benefits of development must reach the last person in society.