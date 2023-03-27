Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Crackdown on Amritpal: 197 released so far, seven detained under NSA, say cops

Crackdown on Amritpal: 197 released so far, seven detained under NSA, say cops

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 27, 2023 04:25 AM IST

On March 18, the police had launched a crackdown against pro-Khalistan organisation ‘Waris Punjab De,’ headed by Amritpal Singh.

More than a week after launching a crackdown against fugitive pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh and his aides, the Punjab Police on Sunday said it has released 197 people of the total 353 taken into preventive custody on apprehension of breach of peace and disturbance of law and order.

Amritpal Singh, Khalistani leader.
The police said it has detained seven persons under the stringent National Security Act. On March 18, the police had launched a crackdown against pro-Khalistan organisation ‘Waris Punjab De,’ headed by Amritpal Singh.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has issued clear directions that the Punjab Police should adopt a positive approach while screening persons arrested on account of apprehension of breach of peace or in substantive criminal offences, according to an official release.

“A total of 197 persons of a total of 353 arrested under preventive sections of law have been released till Sunday,” it said.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said directions have been issued to all senior superintendents of police and commissioners of police in the state to ensure that no innocent person is harassed or arrested. Investigating officers and their supervisory officers should first examine the available evidence and satisfy themselves before undertaking any preventive arrest or arrest in substantive offences, he said.

The DGP said apart from the 353, 40 persons have been arrested under substantive criminal offences and seven persons have been detained under the National Security Act. In accordance with the CM’s directions, police will review the status of persons arrested under substantive criminal offences by examining the available evidence and taking a positive approach, said the DGP.

The DGP said that strict action would be taken against persons spreading rumours and fake news. Police conducted flag marches, patrolling and maintained presence in markets and other important locations in the state on Sunday.

