‘Few people in UK…': Punjab Police's warning amid hunt for Amritpal Singh

The Punjab Police on Saturday appealed to the people to not believe in rumours surrounding Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh, who is on the run. The Police also blamed rumour mongers based in United Kingdom, United States and Canada for spreading fake news on social media.



“ It is our appeal that people must not believe the fake information about the arrest of Amritpal Singh which is being spread on social media. Whenever an arrest is made, information will be given by police through a press conference”, Gulneet Khurana, SSP Bathinda, told ANI. According to intelligence inputs, Amritpal Singh was allegedly paid by Pakistan's spy agency ISI in Dubai to foment trouble in Punjab.

“A few people sitting in UK,USA, and Canada are spreading false news on social media that Amritpal is being tortured. In Bathinda, 2 BSF companies with policemen & 140 security personnel from Bahadurgarh are currently deployed to ensure peace”, Khurana added.



The ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh remains elusive as the cops continue to carry out manhunt for this radical preacher. A new CCTV footage from Patiala now shows him in a shirt, pant and jacket walking down the streets on March 19.

Earlier, CCTV footage had shown him travelling in a bike after he changed his attire in a gurudwara. He was then spotted travelling on a three-wheeler motorised cart and then walking under an umbrella in Haryana's Kurukshetra. The cops have suspected that Amritpal Singh would have fled from Haryana to Uttarkhand but the trail is not known.



In another development, the Uttarakhand Police refuted information about the National Investigation Team reaching the state and taking any kind of action regarding the search operation for Amritpal Singh, ANI reported.

The police teams from Delhi and Punjab also carried out a search operation in the national capital over intelligence inputs that Amritpal Singh was at Delhi's ISBT terminal in the disguise of a ‘sadhu’.

