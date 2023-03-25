Sikh couple with suspected links to Amritpal detained in Jammu

Local police detained a Sikh couple from the RS Pura area before handing them over to Punjab Police after uncovering their alleged links with Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of the Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh. J&K police detained a Sikh couple over their suspected links to Waris Punjab de chief Amritpal. (HT File)

Sharing details, a senior police officer said, “Amrik Singh, a resident of RS Pura and his wife Sarabjeet Kour were detained by Jammu Police and further handed over to Punjab Police for reportedly having links with Papalpreet Singh.”

Jammu and Kashmir police have been put on a high alert at Lakhanpur, the gateway to the region, ever since Amritpal Singh evaded arrest by the Punjab Police earlier last week. Over 150 people have since been arrested — and booked under the Arms and National Security Act— in Punjab as the police continue its crackdown on the leaders and his supporters.

Following an attack on Ajnala police station by Amritpal and his supporters in February, Punjab Police had also requested Jammu and Kashmir administration to cancel arms licences of two retired army men — constable Varinder Singh of 19 Sikh Regiment and Talwinder Singh of 23 Armed Punjab Regiment — who had joined the separatist leader and had become his bodyguards.

Acting upon Punjab Police communique, deputy magistrates of Kishtwar and Ramban districts, Dr Devansh Yadav and Musasarat Islam had cancelled the licences that had been issued from Ramban and Kishtwar districts.

Speaking about the latest developments, a home department official said the arms licences were cancelled in “national interest”.

“During the Ajnala clash, it was found by the Punjab Police that the two had got their licences issued from Jammu and Kashmir and they had become bodyguards of Amritpal Singh. Hence, the action followed,” the official added.

Amritpal Singh and his supporters had in February broken past police barricading and stormed the Ajnala police station, whilst brandishing weapons. The supporters attacked police personnel, with many sustaining injuries.

