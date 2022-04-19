Create awareness about govt schemes: MP Bittu to Ludhiana officials

Directing officials to organise awareness camps so that people at the grassroots could be enrolled under different government schemes, MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday encouraged residents to avail the benefit of these schemes.

The Ludhiana MP, who is the district development coordination and monitoring committee chairperson, was presiding over the committee’s meeting to review different state and central government-sponsored schemes at the Bachat Bhawan. He was accompanied by MLAs Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Jiwan Singh Sangowal and Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, zila parishad chairperson Yadwinder Singh Jandiali, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and heads of all government departments.

The MP said that all the departments, especially education, agriculture, social welfare, health, municipal corporation, water supply and sanitation, rural development and others, need to play an active role in facilitating people who visit their offices daily.

Ludhiana West MLA Gogi recommended regular inspections at anganwadi centres and schools. “I have also been regularly getting complaints that the quality of midday meals in some schools is not up to the mark,” he said.

In response, the deputy commissioner directed the district education officer to conduct surprise checks on a weekly basis, and asked the MP to raise the issue of the closure of National Child Labour Project (NCLP) Scheme schools.

Ludhiana (south) MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina sought resolution to the issue of poor water supply in her constituency. The DC directed officials to ensure that no more water-related complaints were received from the constituency in future.She also directed officials to collect regular samples of drinking water in all areas of the district, including schools.

Several other issues, including MGNREGA, Dhandra cluster, the health department, coronavirus vaccinations, pensions, were taken up.