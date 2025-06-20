Search
Create immunohematology and blood transfusion depts in all govt medical colleges : HC tells Himachal

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jun 20, 2025 09:00 AM IST

The court has also directed the hospitals to submit compliance report within two weeks of the formation of departments

Himachal Pradesh high court (HC) has directed the state government to create department of immunohematology and blood transfusion in all government medical colleges within six months.

The high court bench of justice Sandeep Sharma issued the direction while disposing of a writ petition filed by Dr Richa Gupta of Dr YS Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan, seeking creation of post for assistant professor in the immunohematology department and blood transfusion under the pathology department in all the medical colleges in the state. (iStock)
The high court bench of justice Sandeep Sharma issued the direction while disposing of a writ petition filed by Dr Richa Gupta of Dr YS Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan, seeking creation of post for assistant professor in the immunohematology department and blood transfusion under the pathology department in all the medical colleges in the state.

Referring to the National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines that require blood banks to be upgraded to full-fledged departments, the court cited official communications from the special secretary (Health) and the principal of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Mandi, which supported the demand.

“The proposal... is taken to its logical end, expeditiously, preferably, within a period of six months,” the order read.

The court noted that the absence of such department contravenes guidelines set by the National Medical Commission, adversely affecting students and healthcare standards.

The court noted that while creation of infrastructure lies within the government’s domain, it found it necessary to intervene in this case to prevent any lapse in compliance with NMC norms and to protect the academic interests of students.

