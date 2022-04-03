Create mass awareness to tackle stubble burning, says CAQM chief

For having a better understanding of pollution and its associated impact on urban planning in the national capital region (NCR), the Haryana IAS officers’ association on Saturday got together a bunch of experts, academicians and administrators to share ideas during a seminar on pollution and urban planning issues in the NCR.

Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said ample practical knowledge shared by subject experts will help the officers in better implementation and formulation of plans and strategies to tackle the global issue.

Chairperson, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the NCR and adjoining areas, Dr MM Kutty said a mass awareness campaign along with extensive information, education and communication (IEC) activities should be launched to create awareness and disseminate information about stubble burning and other steps required to bring down the increasing pollution levels.

Dr Kutty said the second generation ethanol plant being set up by the Haryana government in Panipat will prove to be a pioneering step in controlling stubble burning.

He elaborated on the pivotal aspects that the officers need to emphasise before formulating strategies to tackle increasing pollution levels. Dr Kutty gave a detailed presentation on eight parameters of air quality index, industrial, vehicle pollution, etc.