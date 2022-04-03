Create mass awareness to tackle stubble burning, says CAQM chief
For having a better understanding of pollution and its associated impact on urban planning in the national capital region (NCR), the Haryana IAS officers’ association on Saturday got together a bunch of experts, academicians and administrators to share ideas during a seminar on pollution and urban planning issues in the NCR.
Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said ample practical knowledge shared by subject experts will help the officers in better implementation and formulation of plans and strategies to tackle the global issue.
Chairperson, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the NCR and adjoining areas, Dr MM Kutty said a mass awareness campaign along with extensive information, education and communication (IEC) activities should be launched to create awareness and disseminate information about stubble burning and other steps required to bring down the increasing pollution levels.
Dr Kutty said the second generation ethanol plant being set up by the Haryana government in Panipat will prove to be a pioneering step in controlling stubble burning.
He elaborated on the pivotal aspects that the officers need to emphasise before formulating strategies to tackle increasing pollution levels. Dr Kutty gave a detailed presentation on eight parameters of air quality index, industrial, vehicle pollution, etc.
-
3rd Century BC Buddhist Stupa in Yamunanagar to get makeover
The historical Buddhist Stupa or brick Stupa built 2,400 years back by Mauryan king Ashoka, in Haryana's Yamunanagar, is scheduled to get a makeover with beatification works set to begin. The monument, spread across 100 sq-m in Chaneti village, dates back to third century BC, and is almost 8km away from the district headquarters. It is an important site of religious tourism for Buddhists around the world.
-
Haryana CM condemns Punjab’s resolution on Chandigarh, seeks apology from Mann, Kejriwal
Condemning a resolution moved in the assembly seeking the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday demanded an apology from Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann. The Haryana chief minister said that the Rajiv-Longowal Accord was signed 35-36 years ago and as per the accord Chandigarh is the capital of both Haryana and Punjab.
-
ASI who shot himself dead ‘killed’ son over argument
A father-son duo goes to purchase a car, an argument ensues, and the father allegedly shoots his son dead on March 28. Remorseful and depressed, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Punjab Police, shot Jasbir's too with his service revolver at his home in Chhina Karam Singh village falling under the Ajnala sub-division on Wednesday. Jasbir was posted at the Amritsar airport police station.
-
Ludhiana | PAU bags two new projects in bee-keeping
The National Bee Board, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Government of India (GOI), has sanctioned two new projects in apiculture for the department of entomology, Punjab Agricultural University, under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission scheme. Dr Amit Choudhary and Dr Bharathi Mohindru are the principal investigators of the projects. They stated that the projects will help in building necessary infrastructure and developing technologies in areas of bee-pathology and bee-breeding.
-
CAG report: ‘Haryana procurement agency favoured millers’
The Comptroller and Auditor General has blamed the Haryana Agro-Industries Corporation for not conducting regular physical verification of paddy stocks, a violation of state government guidelines, resulting in misappropriation of paddy by the miller. The auditors in their report said the HAIC favoured the miller by not encashing cheques and delaying legal actions to recover its dues which resulted in loss of ₹6.64 crore.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics