Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Credit war over development works in Ludhiana: SAD councillors slam AAP MLAs for ‘interference’
chandigarh news

Credit war over development works in Ludhiana: SAD councillors slam AAP MLAs for ‘interference’

Ludhiana president of SAD, councillor Dang said AAP MLA (Atam nagar) Kulwant Singh Sidhu was stopping the contractors from completing the pending works with a claim that MLA will first inaugurate the projects
SAD councillors submitted a complaint with mayor Balkar Sandhu against the alleged interference by AAP MLAs in their wards during meeting with mayor in Zone D office in Ludhiana on April 21, 2022. (Harvinder Singh/ HT)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 12:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With the municipal elections expected to be held next year, there is no end in sight to the credit war between the councillors and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs over the inauguration of development works.

On Thursday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillors, including leader of opposition in MC house Jaspal Giaspura, Harbhajan Singh Dang, Gurmail Singh Jajji among others, submitted a complaint with mayor Balkar Sandhu against the alleged interference by AAP MLAs in their wards. The councillors alleged that the development works are also being delayed due to interference.

District president of SAD, councillor Dang said AAP MLA (Atam nagar) Kulwant Singh Sidhu was stopping the contractors from completing the pending works with a claim that MLA will first inaugurate the projects.

Dang said, “Ninety percent of the work to reconstruct the Ishmeet Singh road (cremation ground road) in Model Town extension has been completed, but the contractor had to stop the work in between during winters due to bad weather conditions. Now, the MLA is not allowing the contractor to complete the work and claims that work will be commenced only after he (MLA) will inaugurate the same. Similarly, the pending work of reconstructing streets in Model House area is being delayed.”

RELATED STORIES

“ If the MLAs want to inaugurate the work, then they should get these approved from the MC first. At present, they are inaugurating the projects which the councillors got approved from MC. We have asked mayor to intervene and direct the officials to get the pending projects completed at the earliest,” Dang said.

Similarly, Giaspura said MLAs are even interfering in the day to day working of the MC, including the deployment of sewermen in the wards, due to which the councillors are facing problems in getting the complaints of choked sewer lines resolved.

Stating that MC has failed to clear the dues, the councillors demanded that the MC should release pending payment to the contractors as they have stopped the ongoing work.

(quote of AAP MLA Kulwant Sidhu awaited)

Meanwhile, mayor Sandhu said 25 percent payment has already been released to the contractor and 15 percent more payment will be released soon. He further said he would direct the MC officials to work on the directions of the councillors and get the pending projects completed at the earliest. He appealed to the MLAs to stop interfering in the works approved by the councillors.

Councillors seek installation of street lights at missing points

Councillors also raised hue and cry over missing street light points across the city. Dang said MC had assured installation of additional 15,000 LED street lights at the missing points across the city. The proposal has been hanging fire for over a year and residents face trouble after different parts of the city are left in dark during night hours.

Responding over the issue, mayor said the proposal is pending at the state-level and he will conduct a meeting with principal secretary of the local bodies department over the same next week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP