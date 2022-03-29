Credit war reaches Ludhiana MC House

With Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s newly elected legislators going on an “overdrive” while inaugurating and inspecting projects in the city, councillors of other parties accused them of trying to snatch credit for development works initiated by the latter.

Raking up the credit issue yet again, the councillors of Congress, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stated that AAP MLAs are inaugurating projects which were approved under the councillor’s quota. This, they said, was being done with an eye on the civic body election slated for next year. The councillors had earlier raised the issue during an all-party meeting called by the mayor on Saturday.

SAD councillor Prem Sharma, who is the mother of former deputy mayor RD Sharma, got into a heated argument with Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga while stating that the latter had inaugurated a tubewell in her area and not invited her for the event. RD Sharma had unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections against Bagga.

Similarly, Congress councillor Gurdeep Neetu accused Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi of not inviting him while he inspected development works in his ward. LIP councillor Harvinder Kaler and Congress’ Baljinder Bunty levelled similar allegations against MLA Kulwant Sidhu and MLA Gurpreet Gogi respectively.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu also took a dig at AAP MLAs, stating that there are many other departments, but all AAP MLAs have involved themselves with works under the purview of the MC.

The councillors demanded that if the MLAs have to visit any area or inaugurate development works, then they should invite the area councillor to the site. Responding to this, AAP MLAs including Bagga and Sidhu, stated that their only aim is to work for the development of the city and take action against sub-standard work. Bagga stated that he has been inviting councillors to inauguration ceremonies while adding that he will make sure that no councillor is left behind.

