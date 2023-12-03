Crime branch chargesheets 3 brothers for 43-lakh land fraud in Jammu

The economic offences wing of the Crime Branch on Saturday produced a 253-page chargesheet against three brothers in a ₹43 lakh land fraud.

The siblings had misled the complainant that the land was being acquired by the government would fetch a sizeable compensation (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them at the Crime Branch police station in Jammu for allegedly hatching a criminal conspiracy and defrauding a man from Gandhi Nagar of ₹43 lakh, an official spokesperson said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The complaint, Manmohan Singh, was lured into a deal for sale of a 51 marlas owned by the accused at Birpur in Bari Brahmana area of Samba.

After the sale, the three accused, Narayan Singh, Suram Singh and Chain Singh of Birpur village, cancelled the special power of attorney granted to the complainant.

The siblings had misled the complainant that the land was being acquired by the government would fetch a sizeable compensation. The accused convinced the complainant to pay each of them ₹17 lakh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A special power of attorney was executed by all the accused in December 2021 and a sale agreement was executed.

The accused then approached the Jammu collector land acquisition, with a communication that they had cancelled the special power of attorney granted to the complainant and that the collector would make the payment into the accused’s accounts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON