Criminal cases against MPs/MLAs: 17 FIRs under investigation against Bains, govt tells HC

There are 17 criminal cases pending against Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) leader and MLA Simarjit Singh Bains across the state, the Punjab government told the high court.

In an affidavit, inspector general of police, Bureau of Investigation, Punjab, Gursharan Singh Sandhu said there were 27 FIRs registered against him of which 17 are still pending for investigation or trial and in 10 cases, either he has been acquitted or cancellation reports have been filed. The cases include attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and in the latest FIR of July, he has been charged with rape.

The information was given during a resumed hearing of a suo motu plea initiated on Supreme Court orders to monitor probes in criminal cases against legislators and parliamentarians in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

“I am being targeted by the government for fighting for the rights of the people who are suffering due to the misrule of both the SAD and Congress. I have full faith in the judicial system and strongly believe that I will come clean,” said Bains.

Sandhu, a nodal officer appointed by the state government in these matters, also said that all field units have been told to supply information about the cases against MLAs and MPs, in which there is a stay operating. So far, only one such case has come to light, he said.

During the hearing, amicus curiae Rupinder Kholsa pointed to slow probe in the FIRs against Bains and suggested it be expedited or high court should consider roping in an independent agency.

Posting the matter for September 15, the high court observed that the government would be at liberty to appoint a “more competent” investigating officer if the probe is not proceeding further in right earnest.

As per initial details, Punjab has said that at least 163 cases are pending against sitting or erstwhile MPs and MLAs in the state while a total of 21 cases – eight against ex-MLAs – in Haryana are pending. On high court orders, both the states and Chandigarh have appointed nodal officers to monitor and supervise probes in cases against MLAs/MPs. The court started monitoring the probes in February 2021.