Criminal conspiracy: CBI issues non-bailable warrants against rival Namdhari sect head

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Thakur Dalip Singh, head of the rival Namdhari sect, for allegedly entering into a criminal conspiracy to eliminate Uday Singh, head of the sect.

Thakur Dalip Singh has been named as accused and is facing trial under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC, Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, along with other accused Jagmohan Singh, alias Manga of Gadaipur, Hardeep Singh of Bholath, Harbhej Singh of Sirsa and Palvinder Singh, alias Dimple, of Delhi.

Palvinder is a former driver of Thakur Dalip Singh. He was arrested from Bangkok and was deported to India on October 11, 2018. The non-bailable arrest warrants have been issued as the CBI submitted in the court that he is not appearing and is also not disclosing his address where he is living at present.

The CBI investigation had pointed out that in November-December 2015, Thakur Dalip Singh entered into a criminal conspiracy to eliminate Uday Singh, the head of the Namdhari sect, and Jagtar Singh, son-in-law of sect matriarch Mata Chand Kaur, in a blast at Hariballabh Sangeet Sammelan in Jalandhar to be held on December 25, 2015.

The court also observed that before parting with this order, it is clarified that in case Thakur Dalip Singh is granted bail by any superior court, this open dated arrest warrants shall seize to operate.

Record reveals that though Dalip Singh joined investigation on August 24, 2018, he left India without intimation to the investigating agency and there is nothing on record to show that he had obtained permission from any competent court/agency to leave the Country.

Rather, it was only telephonically intimated to the investigating agency that he had briefly visited India in December 2018 and had left again. Record further reveals that many notices and letters were sent to him by the CBI seeking that he should present himself for investigation.

In his reply on 19 June, 2019, Dalip Singh assured that he would return to India in July 2019 and in the same letter, he had disclosed that he could not return in June 2019 because he had to attend two conferences at Toronto.