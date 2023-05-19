Haryana: Criminal held after brief exchange of fire in Bhiwani

A criminal sustained injuries in a brief exchange of fire with the crime investigation agency (CIA) of Bhiwani near Rewasa village in Tosham area on Wednesday night. The criminal, identified as Manoj, alias Gulia, was nabbed by the police after a brief exchange of fire and is undergoing treatment at Bhiwani civil hospital, where his condition is said to be out of danger.

The criminal, identified as Manoj, alias Gulia, was nabbed by the police after a brief exchange of fire and is undergoing treatment at Bhiwani civil hospital, where his condition is said to be out of danger.

Bhiwani CIA-2 in-charge Ravinder Kumar said Manoj along with his two aides had killed a gangster, wanted by the Rajasthan police in Siwani area and they got a tip-off about his presence near Riwasa village.

“The bike-borne assailants opened fire at our team. In the brief exchange of fire, Manoj was nabbed and efforts are on to nab others,” he added.