2 criminals held by Muktsar police after brief encounter

A criminal Ajay Gumbar sustained a gunshot injury during a brief encounter with Muktsar district police on Sunday night.

On July 21, the two had shot at Avnish Kaur of Chak Bir Sarkar village, and the same night the duo had opened fire at the house of Jagmit Singh of Kotli Dewan village.

Muktsar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmanbir Singh Gill said a police party intercepted two motorcycle-borne men at a checking point near Chak Madrasa.

“The culprits opened fire at the police party. In a retaliatory fire, Gumbar suffered a bullet injury in his leg. Gumber was rushed to the hospital, and he is said to be out of danger. Both Gumber and his accomplice Sandeep Singh were arrested. Two pistols and ammunition were recovered from them,” he added.

SSP said Gumbar and Sandeep were working with foreign-based gangsters Sukha Duneke and Mani Bhinder. The duo was allegedly involved in extortion, attempt to murder and other criminal offences.

