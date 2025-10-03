CRM machines now just a click away for Punjab farmers

: Over 85,000 in-situ and ex-situ Crop Residue Management (CRM) machines were mapped on the ‘Unnat Kisan’ app to be more accessible to small and marginal farmers, Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said on Thursday. Private CRM machine owners can also register their equipment on the platform. (HT)

Khudian said the app allows farmers to book CRM machines from their mobile phones, helping to reduce stubble-burning-related pollution.

Each machine is geo-tagged based on the cultivated area, enabling better tracking and monitoring of residue management efforts. The app is backed by over 5,000 village level facilitators and cluster officers who help farmers and oversee on-ground implementation.

Facilitators are authorised to book machines on behalf of farmers.

The app also has a real-time dashboard to monitor machine use and field staff activity.