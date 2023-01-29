Crop damage: Haryana leader of opposition Bhupinder Hooda seeks relief for mustard growers

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Jan 29, 2023 12:40 AM IST

Haryana leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda said farmers were protesting at many places for compensation for the 2020 kharif crop. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday demanded compensation for mustard farmers on account of crop damage.

In a statement, the leader of Opposition said 70%-90% of the crop has been damaged in the entire state due to frost. He said the BJP-JJP government neither carried out girdawari nor announced the compensation.

Hooda said farmers were protesting at many places for compensation for the 2020 kharif crop. “For the last several seasons, farmers have either been given a nominal amount as compensation or no compensation at all. This way the government and insurance companies have duped them,” he said.

The former CM said that even after paying premium to the insurance companies every season, the hands of the farmers remain empty. “Insurance companies have earned huge profits of more than 40,000 crore from Haryana. Under the protection of the government, insurance companies are minting money while farmers wait for support,” he said.

