Crop flattened, harvesting delayed: Paddy growers suffer the wrath of incessant rains

: Farmers are a worried lot in Haryana as incessant rains lashing the state for the last two days has flattened the standing paddy crop that has delayed the harvest and is expected to damage the quality of grain and yield.

As per figures provided by the India Meteorological Department, the state has reported 40 mm rains in the past 24 hours with the maximum 96mm rainfall reported in Gurgaon, 92.8 mm in Mahendergarh, 78.9 mm in Karnal, 76.2mm in Sonepat, 75.6mm in Jhajjar, 71.7 mm in Rohtak, 50.2 mm in Panipat, 43.6 mm in Rewari.

According to the farmers, around 30 per cent of the crop is ready to harvest and remaining crop is in flowering stage but the rains have flattened the crops which will damage the quality of grain and yield.

“My seven acres of the parmal varieties are ready for harvesting but due to rains, I am unable to start harvesting. Now that the crop is flattened, I am likely to suffer a loss of 4-5 quintal per acre,” said Sandeep Kumar of Gharaunda in Karnal.

Moreover, the farmers are also worried about their produce lying unattended in mandis as there are no buyers due to indefinite strike by arhtiyas in the state.

“We don’t know when the rains will stop and the procurement will start. Not only me but hundreds of farmers are camping in the mandis for the past couple of days,” said Sohan Lal, a farmer, whose produce of five acres was lying in the Ladwa grain market of Kurukshetra for the past six days.

Mandi labourers suffer too

The rain has also proved dearly for thousands of mandi labourers who have been sitting idle for the past one week due to the strike by arhtiyas.

“There is no procurement in mandis and we did not earn anything yet and we do not have enough money to buy ration,” said a migrant labourer Chandan Lal of Nilokheri grain market in Karnal district.

Ensure drainage of water from waterlogged areas: Khattar

Chandigarh: With several parts of the state witnessing flood-like situation, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday directed the deputy commissioners to ensure drainage of water from the waterlogged areas at the earliest.

Khattar said that pumps, motors, HDPE pipes should be arranged in the districts to drain water from the affected areas.

An official spokesperson said that the Met department has predicted rains for the next one or two days. This can lead to more waterlogging in the fields and populated areas, affecting normal life and crops.