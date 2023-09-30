Crores collected in cow cess, but stray cattle menace looms on city roads

Despite collecting an amount of ₹35.82 crore in cow cess over the past six years, the municipal corporation (MC) has been unable to control the issue of stray cattle plaguing the city.

Civic body officials have asserted that the department has agreements with four gaushalas, including Shri Govind Gaudham (Hambran road), Sarkari Gaushala (Burjpvad village), Krishan Balram Gaushala (Near Lalton village) and Sant Baba Jameet Singh Trust Gaushala (near Lopo village) to shelter strays.

These facilities currently care for approximately 1,800 stray cattle across the city, while the department is actively engaging more firms to address the ongoing problem.

Cow cess collection began in 2017, and the department has collected ₹35.82 crore till the month of August this year. Of this, ₹12.55 crore have been utilised for the upkeep of stray cattle and ₹23.91 crore is remaining with the civil surgeon.

A civic body official noted that several additional gaushalas have applied for agreements, and they plan to sign up more entities to combat the issue of stray cattle effectively.

Notably, the Punjab government has revised its compensation policy. Earlier, it provided ₹1 lakh as compensation to the family of a victim who died in an accident involving stray cattle within MC limits. Now, the state government offers ₹5 lakh as compensation.

Stray cattle continue to roam various areas in the city, including Model Town, Hambran Road, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Shimlapuri, Alamgir road, SBS Nagar, and Jalandhar Bypass, among others. Residents have been voicing their concerns for several years, but authorities have struggled to implement concrete solutions. Stray cattle are increasingly becoming a leading cause of road accidents.

Jaskaran Singh, a resident of Hambran Road, expressed his frustration saying, “Numerous accidents occur on Hambran road due to stray cattle wandering onto the roads. At times, the cattle are found sitting in the middle of the road, causing significant traffic jams during morning and evening hours. I urge the state government to find a solution to these stray cattle.”

Sunny, a resident of Shimlapuri, echoed the sentiment, “Stray cattle can be spotted on the Alamgir road regularly. I have alerted MC employees multiple times, but no one comes to remove these stray cattle.”

“They are becoming a major cause for accidents, especially at night as there are few street lights on this road. I request the state government to establish more gaushalas or devise a solution to this problem,” he added.

Addressing the issue, MC senior veterinary officer Harbans Singh Dhalla said, “We regularly round up several stray cattle, and since July 6, we have impounded 359 stray cattles. More than 1,800 stray cattle are being cared for by the gaushalas adopted by the MC. A proposal for a project to install chips in the cattle is awaiting approval from the finance committee, and we expect it to be approved soon.”

