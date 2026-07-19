Cross-border drug, arms smuggling network busted: 4 held with 5kg heroin, two pistols in Amritsar

The police on Saturday busted a cross-border drug and arms smuggling network with the arrest of four persons and recovered 5.557 kg of heroin and two sophisticated pistols, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.

Police said Sandhu, Saroj and Chamkaur are repeat offenders with cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act registered against them. (HT)

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Those arrested were identified as Akash Sandhu (30) of Rambagh, Sunil Saroj (40) of Khai Mohalla, Harwinder Singh alias Chamkaur (32) and Vansh Singh (40), both from Chhidan village in Amritsar.

Police said Sandhu, Saroj and Chamkaur are repeat offenders with cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act registered against them.

Police recovered a 9mm Glock and a .30-bore pistol and impounded the motorcycle the accused were using.

Separate FIRs under Sections 21-B, 21-C and 29 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25(6,7,8) of the Arms Act have been registered at Islamabad and Chheharta police stations, respectively, the officials said.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with foreign-based smugglers and were receiving consignments of narcotics and weapons for further distribution to criminal elements in the region. Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages and identify all associates involved, he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Amritsar commissioner of police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said police first arrested Sandhu and recovered 192 grams of heroin from his possession. Another 776 grams of heroin were recovered based on his disclosure statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amritsar commissioner of police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said police first arrested Sandhu and recovered 192 grams of heroin from his possession. Another 776 grams of heroin were recovered based on his disclosure statement. {{/usCountry}}

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“During investigation, Sandhu disclosed that he had procured the heroin from Saroj, who was subsequently arrested with 4.589 kg of heroin,” Bhullar said.

The CP said that continuing the investigation, police teams arrested two more accused, Chamkaur and Vansh Singh and recovered two sophisticated pistols from their possession.

He said that Chamkaur was also wanted in a commercial quantity heroin case registered at Chheharta police station.