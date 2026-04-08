Cross-border narco module busted in Phagwara, 16.8kg heroin seized

The Kapurthala police have busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling module with the arrest of its four operatives, including a woman, and recovered 16.8 kg heroin from them, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday. The seized heroin in the custody of Punjab Police. (HT)

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigations revealed that the drug trafficking was being orchestrated at the behest of Pakistan and Dubai-based handlers. The consignment was brought from the Amritsar border area and was intended for delivery in Chandigarh, he said.

Those arrested have been identified as Balwinder Singh of Pandori Mohalla in Sultanpur Lodhi; Sumanpreet Kaur of Gohalwar in Amritsar; and Harpal Singh and Jaskaranbir Singh, both residents of Dauke village in Amritsar.

Police also impounded their grey Maruti Suzuki Baleno car in which they were travelling.

Kapurthala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Toora said acting on secret information, a strategic trap was laid by teams from the Phagwara Sadar police station.

“When signalled to stop, the accused attempted to run over the police party with their car. A high-speed chase ensued and the police had to fire rounds at the vehicle’s tyres to bring it to a halt,” said the SSP, while adding that a subsequent search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 16.8 kg heroin.

An FIR under Section 21-C (commercial quantity) of the NDPS Act and Section 111 (organised crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Sadar Phagwara police station.

The DGP said further investigation was underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case to unearth the entire network, adding that more arrests and recoveries were likely in the coming days.