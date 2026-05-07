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Crushing season ends, Punjab cane growers still await 250-crore dues

According to official data, private mills have already paid around ₹1,000 crore to farmers, but nearly ₹250 crore remains pending

Published on: May 07, 2026 03:14 am IST
By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
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The sugarcane crushing season in Punjab concluded in March, but cane growers across the state are still awaiting payments worth nearly 250 crore linked to the state government’s subsidy for private sugar mills.

Punjab has fixed a state advised price (SAP) of 416 per quintal for sugarcane — one of the highest in the country. (HT)

Punjab has fixed a state advised price (SAP) of 416 per quintal for sugarcane — one of the highest in the country. Of this, the state government provides a subsidy of 68.5 per quintal to private mills to help them meet the SAP. However, delays in releasing this subsidy have held up payments to farmers, even though mills ceased operations over two months ago.

According to official data, private mills have already paid around 1,000 crore to farmers, but nearly 250 crore remains pending. In the cooperative sector, 392 crore has been disbursed, while dues of about 303 crore are yet to be cleared.

Punjab’s sugarcane production also witnessed a dip this season. The state produced around 500 lakh quintals, down from 632 lakh quintals last year — a decline of nearly 20%, which led to mills shutting operations earlier than usual.

Officials in the state cooperative department confirmed the pending dues and said efforts are underway to clear them. Cane commissioner Amrik Singh said that 62 crore has already been sanctioned towards subsidy payments for private mills, while an additional 172 crore has been requisitioned for approval.

Sugarcane is cultivated on approximately 1.25 to 1.3 lakh hectares in Punjab annually, making it a relatively small but economically significant crop, especially in regions with access to mill infrastructure.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gurpreet Singh Nibber

Gurpreet Singh Nibber is an Assistant Editor with the Punjab bureau. He covers politics, agriculture, power sector, environment, Sikh religious affairs and the Punjabi diaspora.

Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Crushing season ends, Punjab cane growers still await 250-crore dues
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Crushing season ends, Punjab cane growers still await 250-crore dues
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