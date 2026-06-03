CUHP D’shala: HC directs state govt to file status report regarding delay in campus construction

Himachal Pradesh high court has directed the state government and education department to file a status report on the CUHP Dharamshala campus project.

High court has asked the state government to file a status report on affidavit, specifically disclosing the reasons for the delay in depositing the required funds and setting out the current status of the project. (File)

This comes during the resumed hearing of the petition regarding inordinate delay in constructing the north campus of Central University Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) in Dharamsala.

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High court has asked the state government to file a status report on affidavit, specifically disclosing the reasons for the delay in depositing the required funds and setting out the current status of the project.

During the course of hearing, counsel for the petitioner Nitya Sharma, submitted that the state government and department of higher education, had themselves admitted in their reply that the transfer process relating to the Dharamshala campus is still in progress and that the amount of approximately ₹30 crore required for the project is still under consideration. The affidavit further states that the matter has been taken up with the finance and planning departments for allocation of funds and that further steps are yet to be taken.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharma argued that the affidavit filed by the respondents contains only general assertions and reflects a shifting of responsibility. The counsel submitted that the state should be asked to file status report on the Dharamshala campus project, the reasons for the non-deposit of approximately ₹30 crore, and the specific steps taken by the State Government after the grant of Stage-I approval. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharma argued that the affidavit filed by the respondents contains only general assertions and reflects a shifting of responsibility. The counsel submitted that the state should be asked to file status report on the Dharamshala campus project, the reasons for the non-deposit of approximately ₹30 crore, and the specific steps taken by the State Government after the grant of Stage-I approval. {{/usCountry}}