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CUHP D’shala: HC directs state govt to file status report regarding delay in campus construction

This comes during the resumed hearing of the petition regarding inordinate delay in constructing the north campus of Central University Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) in Dharamsala

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 07:34 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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Himachal Pradesh high court has directed the state government and education department to file a status report on the CUHP Dharamshala campus project.

High court has asked the state government to file a status report on affidavit, specifically disclosing the reasons for the delay in depositing the required funds and setting out the current status of the project. (File)
High court has asked the state government to file a status report on affidavit, specifically disclosing the reasons for the delay in depositing the required funds and setting out the current status of the project. (File)

This comes during the resumed hearing of the petition regarding inordinate delay in constructing the north campus of Central University Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) in Dharamsala.

High court has asked the state government to file a status report on affidavit, specifically disclosing the reasons for the delay in depositing the required funds and setting out the current status of the project.

During the course of hearing, counsel for the petitioner Nitya Sharma, submitted that the state government and department of higher education, had themselves admitted in their reply that the transfer process relating to the Dharamshala campus is still in progress and that the amount of approximately 30 crore required for the project is still under consideration. The affidavit further states that the matter has been taken up with the finance and planning departments for allocation of funds and that further steps are yet to be taken.

 
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