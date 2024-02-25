Cultural extravaganza takes centre stage at Chandigarh Rose Festival

The second day of the three-day 52nd Rose Festival was brimming with cultural functions, performances and competitions, engaging visitors from all age groups. Senior citizens participating in the ‘Rose King and Rose Queen’ competition at Rose Festival in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Captivating attractions like “Puppet Show”, performed by artistes from Delhi, and Rajasthani and Himachali dance performance delighted visitors. Numerous cultural programmes were presented by artistes from various parts of the country, as well as local artistes from schools and colleges.

In its second consecutive year, the festival has embraced a zero waste initiative, showcasing the civic body’s unwavering commitment to sustainability. Alongside the awe-inspiring display of roses, the festival boasts of “informative, interactive and empowering” stalls for the community.

The main highlight of the day was the “Mr and Miss Rose” competition, where Bhaumik Taneja was adjudged Rose Prince (1 to 1.5 years); Amitoj Singh Rose Prince (1.5 to 2 years) and Anand Singh Rose Prince (2 to 3 years). Raisha won the Rose Princess title (1 to 1.5 years); Anavsha Yadav Rose Princess (1.5 to 2 years) and Anaaya Gambhir Rose Princess (2 to 3 years).

In the “Rose King and Rose Queen”(senior citizen) competition, Col Vidosh Kumar Sabharwal and Rita Kumari Sharma won the respective titles, while Ram Narula and Jatinder Kumar Narula were picked as the Best Couple.

Deepak Arora won photography competition in professional category Rahul Attreja won in amateur category.

In the evening, Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal captivated the audience with a mesmerising and soulful “Sufi Night”.