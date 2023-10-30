Customs seize gold worth 55 lakh from passenger at Amritsar airport

The custom sleuths have recovered gold worth ₹55 lakh from a passenger coming from Dubai at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here, the officials said on Sunday.

Representational image.

A customs spokesperson said, “Customs AIU staff of the airport intercepted one passenger coming from Dubai by Spicejet flight SG56 on Sunday morning. On his personal search, the passenger was found to be carrying two packets containing gold in paste form concealed in his turban”.

“The packets were wrapped with grey adhesive tapes. The gross weight of two packets was 1,205 grams (610+595). After extraction, a total of 905 grams of approximate gold of 24-carat purity was recovered having a market value of ₹55,42,220 approx. The same was seized under section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is under process”, he added.

