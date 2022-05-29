Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cyber criminals dupe Chandigarh residents of 8.4 lakh

Cybercrime incidents continue their upward trend in Chandigarh as police registered three fresh cases from Sector 36, Mauli Jagran and Sector 44
Cyber criminals duped Chandigarh resident of 8.4 lakh in three separate cases. (iStockphoto)
Updated on May 29, 2022 01:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Cybercrime incidents continue their upward trend as police registered two fresh cases after city residents lost 7.40 lakh to swindlers.

In his complaint, Gulzar Singh Sandhu Sector 36 said he on May 19 received a call from a person identifying himself as Jagmohan Singh saying an acquaintance living in Canada, Gurprit Singh, along with his friends, had assaulted a local in a club.

The caller added that they needed to deposit 1.80 lakh in the assault victim’s account for his medical expenses or else they would file a case against Gurpreet Singh. The victim deposited the amount, but received another call demanding more money. Sandhu ended up paying 4.30 lakh before realising that he was being cheated.

A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 36 police station.

Mauli Jagran woman lose 3.1L

A resident of Mauli Jagran also lost 3.10 lakh to fraudulent withdrawal from her bank. In her complaint, Naresh Kumari of Mauli Jagran, said she had on March 8, 2021 withdrawn 8,000 from her account, but the sum was deducted twice from her account. She had contacted the customer care number to lodge a complaint. On March 11, 2021, she received a call informing her that her complaint has been resolved and she would have to share a one-time password sent on her phone.

Following that 3.10 lakh were withdrawn from her account over four different transactions between March 8 to March 16, 2021.

Acting on her complaint, police registered a case under Sections 420 and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at the Mauli Jagran police station.

In the third complaint, Sazid Nizami of Sector 44 said an unknown person had withdrawn 1.01 lakh from his account through online transaction.

A case under sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC was registered at the Sector 34 police station.

