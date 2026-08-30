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Cyber scam: 3 Panchkula residents lose lakhs in 72 hrs

Police registered a case under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (aggravated cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on August 29 and initiated an investigation

Published on: Aug 30, 2026, 08:23:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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An 86-year-old retired colonel from Sector 25 was allegedly duped of 1.72 lakh by cyber fraudsters posing as bank officials, in one of three fraud cases registered by the Panchkula cyber crime police in recent days. The three victims collectively lost 6.42 lakh in the alleged scams.

The three victims collectively lost Rs6.42 lakh in the alleged scams. (HT File)
The three victims collectively lost Rs6.42 lakh in the alleged scams. (HT File)

According to the registered complaint, the victim, Vijay Kumar Beri, received a message on August 4 regarding an alleged 90,000 transaction on his credit card. The fraudsters allegedly contacted him through a fake bank helpline and told him that the transaction was unauthorised. They offered to block his card and arrange a replacement.

Beri, who had retired as a colonel, subsequently received a new credit card. However, on August 16, he received messages regarding two unauthorised transactions of 51,475 and 30,885. He immediately contacted the bank and got his account and credit card blocked. Police registered a case under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (aggravated cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on August 29 and initiated an investigation.

According to the complaint, Mittal contacted a number she believed was linked to customer care after facing a problem with a channel on her television on August 22. The caller allegedly told her that there was a technical issue and asked her to install an application through a link sent to her phone. She was subsequently persuaded to make a 100 payment to restore the service.

About an hour later, Mittal discovered that 1 lakh had been withdrawn from her bank account through three PhonePe transactions of 50,000, 40,000 and 10,000. All three payments were allegedly made to the same UPI ID. Police registered a case on August 27 under Sections 316(2), 318(4) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS.

In the third case, a 56-year-old, Sector 20 resident, Shashi Bhushan Gupta, a contractor, was allegedly duped of 3.70 lakh by fraudsters posing as bank officials. The accused allegedly contacted Gupta on August 23, claiming that his credit card needed to be updated, and asked him to join a WhatsApp video call for verification.

During the alleged verification process, the fraudsters obtained access to his banking details. Within 35 to 40 minutes, Gupta received a message indicating that his fixed deposit had been prematurely withdrawn. He rushed to the bank and found that 2.50 lakh had been withdrawn from his account, while another 1.20 lakh had been charged to his credit card.

Police registered a case on August 28 under Sections 316(2), 318(4) and 61(2) of the BNS and launched an investigation into the alleged fraud.

 
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