Cybercrime victims should call helpline instead of going to police station: Haryana DGP

Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur on Monday said that victims of cyber fraud should inform the police on helpline number 1930 instead of going to the police station and filing an FIR in the traditional manner. He said that cyber fraud investigation is a long process and people can also lodge complaints on the cybercrime website http://www.cybercrime.gov.in.

The DGP in a statement said to prevent cybercrime in the state, the Union home ministry’s helpline 1930 will function expeditiously.

Kapur said that the number of staff deployed on the cyber helpline number has been doubled to expedite the resolution of complaints received and enhance cybercrime prevention.

“Cyber criminals are using new methods to cheat people online and make them victims of fraud. In such a situation, it is important that complaints related to cybercrime be resolved promptly. Apart from this, the number of awareness campaigns will soon be increased to give people information about cyber security so that they remain alert and do not share personal information related to bank accounts with anyone,” he said. The DGP said that there is a plan to organise a meeting with bankers for better coordination. Till now, more than 38,000 complaints have been registered on this helpline, he said.

