Czech president meets Dalai Lama in Ladakh, affirms support for Tibet cause

Dharamshala: Petr Pavel, the President of the Czech Republic, met the Tibetan Spiritual leader, 14th Dalai Lama in Ladakh on Sunday and Tibetan leaders. Czech Republic President Petr Pavel meets Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, in Leh on Sunday. (ANI)

Officials of Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), said that Pavel voiced his support for His Holiness’ Middle Way Approach—calling not for Tibetan independence, but for freedom of religion, language and expression.

The Czech delegation that included Ambassador Dr Eliska Zigova, deputy head of mission Kateřina Petersen, and other officials, were received at Thiksey Monastery by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, Kalon Dolma Gyari (department of security), Kalon Norzin Dolma (department of information & international relations) and other CTA officials.

The Dalai Lama, who turned 90 on July 6, is currently in Ladakh for a month-long visit. He arrived on July 12 and is expected to stay for a month.

In his keynote address, Pavel said, “We came from the Czech Republic—a country so distant, in the centre of Europe. A country so different in culture, history, and even the present. But what we have in common is that we are all human beings who want to live decent, enjoyable lives and prepare the best possible future for our children. And we came to meet His Holiness the Dalai Lama to show him our support for your cause—that is, for you to have something that may seem luxurious, but is actually a basic right: the freedom to use your language, practice your religion, and preserve your culture.”

Meanwhile Sikyong Penpa Tsering, said, “In fact, His Holiness has visited many countries—starting in 1973 in Europe, 1979 in the United States, and many other countries—and met with many heads of states and nations. But this is perhaps the first time that we have a head of a nation visiting His Holiness and spending some time with us, and also with the Ladakh population here. So thank you very much for your presence and for gracing us. Your presence itself shows your support for Tibet.”