    DA Case against DIG Bhullar: CBI raids 7 locations in Patiala, Ludhiana

    The CBI on Tuesday raided seven premises in connection with the disproportionate assets (DA) case registered against suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar

    Published on: Nov 05, 2025 7:20 AM IST
    By Ravinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh
    The CBI on Tuesday raided seven premises in connection with the disproportionate assets (DA) case registered against suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar.

    According to a statement, the CBI conducted coordinated search operations on Tuesday on premises situated in Patiala and Ludhiana districts.

    “These premises were linked to persons suspected of acting as benamidars or associates for channelling and investing the ill-gotten wealth of the accused public servant into immovable properties and related business ventures,” said the statement.

    The searches were carried out at Baukar Gujiran village, tehsil Samrala; Kalas Khurd village, tehsil Samrala; House No 910, Ward No 11, Gobind Nagar, Machhiwara Khas, tehsil Samrala; 81/2, Sargodha Colony-A, Ludhiana; 1, Green House, New Moti Bagh Colony, and 15, Sira Complex, Lower Mall, Patiala; Village Sainsowal Kalan, tehsil Machhiwara.

    According to officials privy to developments, the CBI said during the searches cash amounting to 20.5 lakh, digital devices including an Apple laptop, two mobile phones, and one DVR of CCTV footage; more than 50 property-related documents, including sale deeds, transaction papers, and expressions of interest, documents relating to company formation and money transactions, indicating possible concealment of assets, were seized.

    “All recovered items have been duly seized and are being examined to establish a nexus with the disproportionate assets amassed by the accused public servant. The searches were conducted in the presence of independent witnesses following due legal procedure,” the statement further added.

