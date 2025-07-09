DA case: HC defers Majithia’s plea against arrest for July 29

Chandigarh Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia (PTI)

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday deferred till July 29 the hearing on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia’s plea against his arrest and subsequent remand in a disproportionate assets (DA) case registered by the Punjab vigilance bureau (VB).

As the matter came up for hearing, Majithia’s counsels sought three weeks to file an amended plea following which the court granted time and fixed the next date of hearing.

Majithia had filed the plea on July 1 against his arrest and subsequent remand.

The VB arrested Majithia on June 25 in the DA case allegedly involving laundering of ₹540 crore.

The former minister was sent to judicial custody by a Mohali court on July 6.

In his plea, Majithia had termed it “political witch-hunting and vendetta” for being a vocal critic of the current dispensation.

This FIR against Majithia stems from an ongoing investigation being conducted by a Punjab Police special investigation team into the 2021 drug case.

In 2021, Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The action was taken on the basis of a 2018 report of the anti-drug Special Task Force.

Majithia spent more than five months in Patiala jail and walked out of prison in August 2022 after the Punjab and Haryana high court granted him bail.