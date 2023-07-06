DA case: Punjab Vigilance Bureau quizzes ex-CM Charanjit Channi for 3 hours

Former chief minister of Punjab Charanjit Channi on Wednesday appeared before the Punjab Vigilance Bureau for the third time in connection with the ongoing probe related to disproportionate assets. Former chief minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi coming out from the Vigilance Office in Mohali on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

This is Channi’s third appearance before VB which is probing his assets and his known source of income. Channi was grilled for three hours and while coming out of the VB office, Channi blamed the AAP government for a personal witch hunt against him.

“Whatever I was asked to provide I have done that. If VB seeks more details, I will provide that too. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann used to say that I have properties worth ₹169 crores. I have given details of each and everything I own. Where are those properties which the CM used to talk about?” Channi said.

VB team assesses ex-minister Mohindra’s farmhouse

Mohali The team of the Mohali Vigilance Bureau wing assessed a farmhouse allegedly owned by the senior Congress leader and former cabinet minister Brahm Mohindra in the Siswan area on Wednesday.

The technical wing of the department remained at the farmhouse for three hours but didn’t share any details of their visit. The former Punjab minister has already been questioned by the vigilance department in connection with his assets. On May 19, the six-time legislator was questioned by the vigilance bureau at its headquarters for over six hours.