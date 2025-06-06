DA case: Vigilance seeks sacked woman constable Amandeep Kaur ’s medical certificate to resume questioning

The vigilance bureau (VB) has written to Bathinda central jail administration to know if sacked senior constable Amandeep Kaur is medically fit for questioning in a disproportionate assets case. “Insta Queen” ex-cop Amandeep Kaur, who lost her job earlier this year after being caught with drugs, is now facing a disproportionate assets case. (HT File)

Released on bail in another case for possessing 17.7 grams of heroin, Amandeep was diagnosed with kidney stones after she was arrested by the VB on May 27.

Official sources said that the bureau sent an email to the prison authorities on June 3, and the agency is yet to get Amandeep’s medical fitness certificate.

“Hours after the VB secured her remand on May 27, she complained of acute abdominal pain after which she was rushed to the hospital. VB could not question her and on May 28, a district court sent her to judicial custody for 14 days. Now, if she is declared medically fit for custodial interrogation, VB would approach the court for her remand after her judicial custody period ends next week,” said an official.

She was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda, on May 28, where doctors in the urology department said she was out of danger and discharged her.

The controversial cop was arrested by the VB from Badal village in Muktsar on May 26 for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

According to the VB, details of her movable and immovable properties acquired between 2018 and 2025, along with her salary, bank accounts and loan records were scrutinised during the investigation.

The probe revealed that Kaur had a total income of ₹1.08 crore during the said period, while her expenditure stood at ₹1.39 crore, which is ₹31 lakh more than her known sources of income, and that amounts to 28.85% beyond her legitimate earnings.

A case was registered on May 26 based on these findings under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act at vigilance bureau police station, Bathinda range.