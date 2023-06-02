DA probe: HC asks Capt Amarinder’s former adviser Chahal to appear before vigilance

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has asked former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s ex-adviser Bharat Inder Singh Chahal to appear before a probe team of the vigilance bureau within two weeks in an alleged disproportionate assets (DA) case inquiry.

The court acted on the plea from Chahal, seeking anticipatory bail in which he had argued that an inquiry with regards to two properties have been opened by the bureau and his apprehensions were that in the garb of this, he would be arrested.

The HC has issued notice on his plea for July 19 and sought a status report on the probe by vigilance. “The inquiry shall be concluded in accordance with the law at the earliest. If the inquiry is concluded by the adjourned date, a copy thereof, be produced before this court. In the meanwhile, it is directed that the inquiry report (if any) finalised, not be given effect till the next date of hearing,” the court said.

The inquiry was initiated by vigilance in November 2022 in respect of two properties-- a marriage palace on Patiala-Fatehgarh Sahib Road and construction on a commercial site located at PUDA Enclave-1, Nabha Road, Patiala.

In 2007, Chahal was booked for corruption during the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP rule and faced a probe by the vigilance. In 2016, he was acquitted in the case as all 77 government witnesses turned hostile. Chahal joined the BJP along with Amarinder in July last year.