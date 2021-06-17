Daily Covid cases drop below 50 after 4 months in Ludhiana

With the second wave of the pandemic ebbing, the daily cases recorded on Wednesday were below 50 for the first time in four months. The last time the daily Covid tally had been below 50 was February 22 when 37 cases had been detected.

The district clocked three fatalities and 43 fresh cases on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 2,068 and the district’s cumulative cases to 86,427. So far, 83,386 people have recuperated from the virus in the district.

In a promising trend, the number of active cases also dropped below the 1,000-mark for the first time since April 13. The active cases in the district now stand at 973.

The victims included two men aged 75, of Alamgir village and Jagraon, and a 49-year-old resident of Doraha. There are 25 critical patients in the district, who are on ventilator support.

3 more diagnosed with black fungus

Three more people were diagnosed with black fungus on Wednesday, as per district health department officials. As many as 125 cases have been detected in the district so far, of which 18 patients have succumbed to the disease. At present, there are 45 active mucormycosis cases in the district.

Of the total confirmed cases, 67 are residents of Ludhiana, while the remaining are from other districts and states. Of the victims, eight were locals.

Shops can stay open till 7.30pm: DC

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Sunday said shops can remain open till 7.30 pm from Monday to Saturday while the Sunday lockdown will remain in force. “As traders pointed out that they will need half-an-hour to return home after closing the shop, the closing time has been advanced by 30 minutes. The curfew will be imposed from 8pm and 5am from Monday to Saturday,” he said.

With the district receiving 36,000 doses for the 18-plus group, the administration will be holding 150 inoculation camps in the district on Thursday. He said the district has 30,000 doses for the younger age bracket but only 16,000 people had turned up to get the jab, which was unsatisfactory.

Covid tracker

Total cases: 86,427

Recovered: 83,386

Active: 973

Deaths: 2068

Recovery rate: 96.4 %

Death Rate: 2.39 %

Total vaccinated: 966729

Vaccinated on June 16: 17,088