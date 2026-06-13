Dalai Lama discharged after knee replacement surgery

Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, was discharged from Apollo Hospital in New Delhi on Friday, after undergoing a left knee replacement surgery earlier this week, his office said. Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama

The 90-year-old spiritual leader underwent the procedure on Monday and is stable and is expected to make a full recovery.

“Throughout his treatment, His Holiness’s personal medical team and the office team remained in close coordination with the administrative and medical staff at Apollo Hospitals. His Holiness is stable and expected to make a full recovery. He was discharged on Friday morning,” said Dr Rajesh Malhotra, senior consultant at Apollo Hospitals.

“It has been a great honour for the hospital and the medical team to serve His Holiness the Dalai Lama. We are grateful for the trust and confidence placed in us,” he added.

Earlier, in June 2024, the Dalai Lama underwent a successful right knee replacement surgery at the hospital for special surgery in New York City and made an excellent recovery.

According to his office, the spiritual leader will stay in Delhi during his recuperation before travelling to Ladakh on June 28 for an extended stay. The spiritual leader spends time in Ladakh during the monsoon season, preferring the region’s drier and milder climate. Last year, he visited Ladakh in July.