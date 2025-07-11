Dalit woman assault case: SC panel seeks report from Haryana ADGP

Days after a Dalit woman was allegedly assaulted by police personnel inside a police station in Kaithal, Haryana, the State Scheduled Caste Commission has stepped in. On Thursday, commission chairperson Ravinder Baliala directed the additional director general of police (ADGP), Karnal Range, to submit a fact-finding report within a week. The woman reportedly sustained serious injuries. (HT File)

Baliala also recommended invoking provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the FIR already registered based on the victim’s complaint.

The chairperson was in Kaithal to address public grievances at the district secretariat, where 26 complaints were heard, and appropriate action was ordered.

According to a complaint submitted to deputy commissioner Preeti on July 1 by villagers from Siwan, a 27-year-old woman was physically assaulted by police officials on June 30. She had gone to the police station regarding the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl when the alleged assault occurred. The woman reportedly sustained serious injuries.

An FIR was registered under Sections 115 and 127(2, 3, 5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unidentified police personnel.

Officials said the commission took serious note of the case after speaking with both the victim’s family and members of the Dalit community.

“The chairperson directed the ADGP to submit the fact-finding report within a week. He also instructed the director general of health to form a medical board to evaluate the victim’s condition, including a doctor from PGI Rohtak,” a statement from the commission said.

The commission also summoned district police and administrative officials, as well as a private doctor from Siwan who had initially refused to treat the woman. They have been called to appear before the commission on July 15. Additionally, the commission asked for a detailed report on the treatment the woman has received so far at the district hospital.

Kaithal SP Aastha Modi informed the commission that two police officers were suspended immediately after the complaint was received. She added that a special investigation team (SIT) from Karnal police is probing the matter, and appropriate action will be taken based on its findings.