Damage to property law comes into force in Haryana

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said that with the implementation of Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property Act in the state, any damage done to people’s shops, vendor carts, houses, government offices, vehicles, buses and other public property in the guise of any movement will be recovered from the protesters.

Vij said the state government has issued the notification of this Act after which this law has been enforced in state.

“Thus, any such movement in future will hamper the intention to damage people or public property,” Vij said. He said that carrying out agitations and movements is part of the democracy but it is incorrect to damage public property in guise of such movements.

Vij said that a tribunal will be set up in this regard, which will take up such complaints and take action against the offenders. He said that the parties, who are opposing this Act, should clarify whether they are in favour of those who burn shops, houses, government offices, trains, buses and other public property or are in favour of those who have been harassed in the process.