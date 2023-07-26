Damdami Taksal publishes traditional interpretation of Guru Granth Sahib

For the first time, the Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal has compiled and published 16 volumes of traditional interpretations of Guru Granth Sahib. Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh releasing Guru Granth Sahib's complete interpretation in 16 volumes at Akal Takht in Amritsar on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal /HT)

In a religious ceremony held at Akal Takht, the Sikh seminary got these volumes published under the title ‘Shiromani Damdami Steek’ and were released by the jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh in the presence of other Sikh dignitaries, including Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib’s jathedar Giani Sultan Singh. Steek is a compilation of interpretations of Guru Granth Sahib.

Addressing the gathering following the culmination of Akhand Paath (non-stop recitation of Guru Granth Sahib), Giani Raghbir Singh said Damdami Taksal’s serving chief Harnam Singh Dhumma has spent 14 years completing this project.

He said Taksal’s 12th chief Gurbachan Singh Khalsa began the project of interpreting Sri Guru Granth Sahib’s holy verses in 1973 and its first volume was completed by his successor Kartar Singh Khalsa.

Taksal chief said the tenth Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh had orated the meaning of Guru Granth Sahib’s holy verses to Sikh sangat during the period of his stay at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib from 1705 AD to 1706 AD. “The Damdami Taksal had been preaching and spreading it orally since then,” he added.

Akal Takht jathedar appealed to the Sikh sangat to read “Shiromani Damdami Steek” to learn the simplified meaning of Guru’s hymn.

Dhumma informed that he had been working on this project since April 16, 2009, and now the “Shiromani Damdami Steek” is ready to serve its purpose of conveying the simplified interpretation of Gurbani. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and other Sikh dignitaries were also present during this event.