DAP shortage: Licences of three shops in Ambala cancelled for 15 days

Amid apprehension among farmers in Haryana over shortage of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), which is used after cultivation of paddy, the district administration on Friday cancelled licences of three fertiliser shops for 15 days over alleged disparity in stock.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The licences of Antaal Beej Bhandar and Laxmi Trading Company in Ambala City and Ram Pesticides in Naneola were cancelled for 15 days, after they were issued show-cause notices that remained unanswered for two days, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the agriculture department, it has been observed that a few dealers were involved in the sale of fertilisers to other states and there was a mismatch from POS entries with physical verification at the store.

SDM (city) Hitesh Kumar, who carried out the inspection, said that other than a mismatch in the number of 30 bags and non-working of the POS machine, there was no board depicting rates of available fertilisers found at Antaal Beej Bhandar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“At Laxmi Trading Company, there is a doubt of black marketing to other states, as the owner has no record of selling all 400 bags in large numbers, not less than 30 bags to each farmer. In Naneola, there was a disparity of 500 bags and the owner had no reply,” Kumar said.

The SDM has also ordered registration of an FIR against Ram Pesticides, Naneola. However, the process is still underway and the copy is not available.