Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / DAP shortage: Licences of three shops in Ambala cancelled for 15 days
chandigarh news

DAP shortage: Licences of three shops in Ambala cancelled for 15 days

Amid apprehension among farmers in Haryana over shortage of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), which is used after cultivation of paddy, the Ambala district administration on Friday cancelled licences of three fertiliser shops for 15 days over alleged disparity in stock
The licences of the shops in Ambala were cancelled over alleged disparity in DAP stock. (PTI)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 12:47 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ambala

Amid apprehension among farmers in Haryana over shortage of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), which is used after cultivation of paddy, the district administration on Friday cancelled licences of three fertiliser shops for 15 days over alleged disparity in stock.

The licences of Antaal Beej Bhandar and Laxmi Trading Company in Ambala City and Ram Pesticides in Naneola were cancelled for 15 days, after they were issued show-cause notices that remained unanswered for two days, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the agriculture department, it has been observed that a few dealers were involved in the sale of fertilisers to other states and there was a mismatch from POS entries with physical verification at the store.

SDM (city) Hitesh Kumar, who carried out the inspection, said that other than a mismatch in the number of 30 bags and non-working of the POS machine, there was no board depicting rates of available fertilisers found at Antaal Beej Bhandar.

RELATED STORIES

“At Laxmi Trading Company, there is a doubt of black marketing to other states, as the owner has no record of selling all 400 bags in large numbers, not less than 30 bags to each farmer. In Naneola, there was a disparity of 500 bags and the owner had no reply,” Kumar said.

The SDM has also ordered registration of an FIR against Ram Pesticides, Naneola. However, the process is still underway and the copy is not available.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP