Dattatreya sworn-in as 18th governor of Haryana

Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya was sworn-in as the 18th governor of Haryana in a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

Punjab and Haryana high court chief justice Ravi Shankar Jha administered the oath of office to Dattatreya, who succeeds Satyadeo Narain Arya, who was transferred to Tripura.

Dattatreya, 74, was the governor of Himachal Pradesh and then shifted to Haryana. Born in Hyderabad on June 12, 1947, he was a three-time minister in the Union government and a four-time MP. He was appointed as the Himachal Pradesh governor in 2019.

The state government, in a release, said the governor’s wife Vasantha, daughter Vijaya Lakshmi, other family members and relatives were also present during the ceremony.

Among those present on this occasion were Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, other cabinet ministers and officials.