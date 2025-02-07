Daughter axes mother to death in Charkhi Dadri

A 45-year-old woman was axed to death by her 22-year-old daughter, Nikku, in Charkhi Dadri’s Paintawas village, the police said on Thursday. Charkhi Dadri DSP Dinesh Yadav said that the police have recovered a blood-stained axe from the scene, adding they have registered a case of murder against five persons, including Nikku, her younger sister Neha, and her ex-husband Ajay. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Usha Devi. According to police, the incident took place when Usha went out to the fields to collect dried wood with her daughter Nikku on Wednesday evening. On Thursday morning villagers found Usha Devi’s body in the fields and called the police.

In his complaint to the police, Usha’s husband Sunil Kumar alleged that his daughter Nikku attacked her mother with an axe which led to her death.

“Nikku had planned the murder of her mother with the help of her ex-husband Ajay,” Sunil alleged.

Nikku married Ajay Kumar in 2022, however, they were divorced in 2024. Despite that the couple was living together.

Sunil further said, “In December last year, Ajay dropped Nikku to our home. After that he eloped with Nikku’s younger sister Neha.”

Sunil further alleged that Ajay had convinced Nikku that he would take her along with him as well. “However, my wife was against Ajay’s decision to elope with Neha and was constantly worried that Ajay had ruined the lives of both our daughters. She also blamed Nikku for encouraging them,” he said.

“My wife’s murder was planned by Ajay, Neha, Nikku and two others,” he added.

Charkhi Dadri DSP Dinesh Yadav said that the police have recovered a blood-stained axe from the scene, adding they have registered a case of murder against five persons, including Nikku, her younger sister Neha, and her ex-husband Ajay.

“The woman’s body was recovered from the fields on Thursday morning and prima facie it appears that she was axed to death last evening. We have called the forensic team and collected evidence from the crime scene. Her body was handed over to her husband after conducting a post-mortem examination at Civil hospital in Charkhi Dadri,” the DSP further added.